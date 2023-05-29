Kilroot Power Station: Redundancy consultation begins as coal-fired electricity generation ends

Coal-fired electricity generation will end at Kilroot Power Station at the end of September

A statutory consultation process for redundancies is underway at Kilroot Power Station ahead of coal-fired electricity generation coming to an end on September 30.

EP UK Investments (EPUK), which acquired Kilroot Power Station (EPK) and Ballylumford Power Station from AES in 2019, has announced it is currently consulting with staff and unions.

EPUK is converting Kilroot from a coal-fired power station to gas after it faced closure over its failure to meet carbon emission standards.

It is investing up to £1bn in the project, which it said will generate more than 600MW of lower carbon and renewable energy powering up to 500,000 homes.

More than 200 jobs are to be created during the construction phase, and 150-plus full-time operational jobs, the energy supplier said.

A complex project to connect Mutual Energy’s Belfast Gas Transmission Pipeline to Kilroot is nearing completion to become operational later in 2023.

A spokesperson for EPK said: “Following extensive engagement with regulatory authorities, EPK served a three-year closure notice in 2020, confirming its intention to close the coal fired electricity generation units, from 30th September 2023.

“In the intervening period, EPK has regularly briefed staff and we have now commenced the formal statutory consultation process for the redundancies, associated with the closure of the units.

“Since acquiring the power station site in 2019, we have invested over £250m in the transition from coal to lower carbon gas generation, with plans for up to £1bn of investment in the wider Kilroot Energy Park.

“This represents the largest private sector investment of its kind in electricity generation on a single site, in Northern Ireland. It will ensure Kilroot remains an important source of local employment, keeping electricity generation as a key cornerstone of the local economy.

“Notwithstanding our commitment to close the coal units, EPK remain very concerned about future security of electricity supply in Northern Ireland.

“We believe there is a real and material risk to security of supply from this upcoming winter up to winter 2025 when the Combined Cycle Gas Turbines are expected to come online.”