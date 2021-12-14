Kingsbridge to open Northern Ireland’s first private intensive care unit as part of £9m expansion

Private hospital Kingsbridge is to open Northern Ireland’s first private intensive care unit as part of a £9m expansion.

Kingsbridge Healthcare Group operates hospitals in Belfast and Ballykelly in Co Londonderry, as well as facilities in Donegal and Sligo.

Its latest expansion and the recent acquisition of North West Independent Clinic in Ballykelly earlier this year have been funded by banker Santander UK.

A new arrangement with Santander means the bank will also provide day-to-day services for the group.

At its Belfast hospital on the city’s Lisburn Road, Kingsbridge is working on a £6m expansion to complete by early 2023, which will increase beds by a third and add a new ward, operating theatre and endoscopy suite.

Kingsbridge will also open Northern Ireland’s first private intensive care unit on the site shortly, and is also adding private cardiac surgery services. At the moment, the hospital has five day-beds and three operating theatres.

And at Kingsbridge Private Hospital North West in Ballykelly, it's carrying out a £3m redevelopment, which is to complete by the middle of next year.

The project will modernise wards and facilities, and add a new out-patient service and theatre. Kingsbridge said it also plans to provide a private GP service in Ballykelly five days a week.

The group was set up in 2004 as 3fivetwo Healthcare. It also has a medical training academy, plastic surgery company, Cosmetech, and an optical and hearing division.

Jeremy Macartney, group finance director at Kingsbridge, said: “Santander UK’s support enables us to build on our existing services while delivering a wide range of specialisms that will significantly enhance choice for patients.

"We are committed to working in partnership with the Northern Ireland Executive to address waiting lists and this funding from Santander UK enables us to provide much needed bed and theatre capacity to help tackle this.”

Mark Robinson, relationship director at Santander UK, said: “We are pleased to support Kingsbridge Healthcare Group’s important work to expand its capacity to provide private healthcare to patients in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

"We look forward to working with the Kingsbridge team over the years to come.”