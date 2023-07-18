Kingspan snaps up 51% share in German business

The deal is for an initial €251.4m in cash and shares and further payments based on performance. The deal includes an option to bring the Kingspan stake to 61%.

The Irish insulated construction materials maker is based in Cavan, and employs nearly 800 people at its subsidiary Kingspan Water & Energy in Craigavon.

In a statement, Kingspan said Steico is the world leader in natural insulation and wood-based building envelope products, based in Germany and listed on the unofficial markets of several German Stock Exchanges.

It has four large production sites comprising 27 lines situated in Poland and France, including additional capacity nearing completion with up to €200m revenue headroom.

Steico had audited operating revenues of €445m in the 12 months to 31 December 2022 and earnings (EBITDA) of €90m in the same period.

The initial consideration for the shares will be €35 per Steico share, plus potential deferred consideration of up to a further €35 per share contingent on a material uplift in profitability.

The initial consideration of approximately €251.4m will be satisfied on completion, with 25% potentially in new shares in Kingspan.

The consideration payable under the put and call option to acquire Schramek’s remaining c. 10% in Steico is for a capped amount based on a multiple of future earnings.

The acquisition is expected to be earnings neutral initially, based on Kingspan consensus EPS for 2023 and Steico guidance for 2023.

The acquisition is conditional on regulatory clearance, and is expected to complete in early 2024. Following completion, Steico will continue to maintain its listings on the German Stock Exchanges.

Kingspan CEO Gene Murtagh said the acquisition fits a strategy to provide the full spectrum of insulation products.

"Its suite of wood-based building envelope solutions broadens our ability to enable our customers to meet their sustainability and energy performance needs.

“Kingspan’s global routes to market, paired with our drive to innovate and widen the applications of Steico’s current technologies, are key to our plans to bring Steico bio-based solutions to the next level,” he said.