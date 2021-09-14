Labour market in great shape but economist warns ‘headwinds intensifying’

Unemployment rates have dropped, according to recent statistics.

New statistics reveal that the labour market in Northern Ireland has improved in recent months but a top economist has warned that “headwinds are intensifying”.

Chief economist for Northern Ireland at Ulster Bank, Richard Ramsey, said that, while the market is in “great shape” the economy is “nearing the point where tailwinds are waning, and headwinds are intensifying”.

He tweeted: “Government stimulus (additional £20pwk Universal Credit, furlough scheme) is set to expire. Inflation pressures mounting & big tax rises in 2022.”

Statistics published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) proposed that August’s redundancy rate has been the lowest since April.

The claimant count has also decreased for the sixth consecutive month, with August reporting 48,500 people on the claimant count, down from 1,000 the previous month.

The number of pay-rolled employees is currently higher than it was pre-Covid, for the third consecutive month.

Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 241,000 between July and August to move 1,000 above levels before the coronavirus outbreak.

It also said the rate of unemployment dropped again, to 4.6% – in line with analysts’ predictions.

The ONS also reported a “strong increase” in the employment rate among people aged between 16 and 24, alongside a decrease in the unemployment and inactivity rates.

Young people had seen particularly significant increases in unemployment as retail, hospitality and leisure roles were impacted by the pandemic.

Nisra revealed that the quarterly increases in employee jobs in NI were seen within the services (+1,360 jobs), manufacturing (+310 jobs) and other industries (+40 jobs) sectors in June 2021.

The construction sector reported a decrease over the quarter with a decrease of 520 jobs.

All four broad industry sectors experienced decreases in employee jobs over the year to June 2021, with the services sector reporting the biggest annual decline (-2,910 jobs).

Private sector jobs increased marginally over the quarter (+0.1% or +740 jobs) but decreased over the year (-1.1% or -6,310 jobs) to 556,820 jobs in June 2021.

Public sector jobs increased over both the quarter (+0.3%, or +580 jobs) and the year (+0.6%, or +1,250 jobs) to 214,710 jobs in June 2021.