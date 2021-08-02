Labour shortage damaging trade, says fitout boss

A severe shortage of tradespeople is hitting the construction recovery, according to the managing director of Pure Fitout.

The Belfast and Dublin-based shopfitter has won a string of contracts from hospitality names such as Five Guys, Press Up and Claridge’s Hotel in London.

Many bars, restaurants and hotels used the lockdown to undertake renovations and refurbishments — and Pure Fitout now has €35m (£29.9m) worth of contracts in its pipeline for the next year, managing director Ronan Higham told the Sunday Independent.

“We are going to have to say no to some contracts because of the lack of trades. It’s at an all-time low. It really is horrendous,” he said.

The firm was finding it hard to get staff and apprentices, and Higham said much more needed to be done to encourage young people into the sector.

“Go on to any building site now and maybe you will see one kid below the age of 21 out of 200 workers. It really is scandalous that this has been allowed to happen.

“We’re trying as hard as we can to push apprenticeships in our workshop and with our subcontractors on sites as well. It’s not that difficult to get apprentices in the workshop, but it is extremely difficult to get apprentices on site.”

He said he thought the reluctance was largely down to parental influence. “Everybody wants their kid to go to university, I guess.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph recently, Mr Higham said he had plans to grow his current staff count from 90 to 110, thanks to major contract wins including hotels in Manchester and London.

Speaking from Monaco where the company had been on a five-star hotel project, he said: “Our pipeline is really strong. We are busy in business development and sales are great, we’re winning really nice tenders.”

The majority of the business’ fit out work is within the hospitality sector, he says.

“And as restrictions start to lift, we’re starting to see more spend in that area. Surprisingly the office sector is starting to pick up too,” he added.

The 20 new roles will spread across the business’ factory and office and include joinery, metalwork posts as well as project managers .

Its 2020 turnover was £13.8m, slightly less than the previous year. The firm said it was positive in light of challenges.