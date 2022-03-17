Lack of consultation could lead to legal claims by P&O staff: expert

Around 800 employees of P&O were impacted by the shock announcement, including up to 100 on a ship that sailed into Larne on Thursday morning.. Credit: Eamonn Farrell.

An employment law specialist has said the action by P&O Ferries could leave it vulnerable to legal action by workers.

Rosemary Connolly, who owns a practice in Warrenpoint, described the events as a “very, very difficult situation” for affected staff.

Around 800 employees of P&O were impacted by the shock announcement, including up to 100 on a ship that sailed into Larne on Thursday morning.

Ms Connolly said the company’s action in telling staff their jobs had gone with immediate effect appeared to bypass statutory requirements to hold a consultation with those whose jobs are at risk.

Instead, there had been no consultation with staff or their trade union that roles were at risk and that redundancy was being considered.

The solicitor said: “If a company is in financial difficulties and if as a result it is going to have to contemplate redundancies, whether in large or small numbers, there are consultation requirements.

“Staff at P&O have a recognised union, the RMT, and one would have expected a 90-day consultation for such a large groups of employees, as this would appear to be.

“The whole idea of consultation is that it should be meaningful so a union could advance alternative proposals or less draconian ones.”

The ships operate within the UK and Republic, Holland and Belgium.

She said the company could face difficulty in defending itself against claims of unfair dismissal from aggrieved staff by citing maritime law.

“As far as I am aware, the ships operate within Great Britain, so employees are entitled to be treated in accordance with their rights in the legal jurisdiction of GB.”

Gaz Jackson, a RMT organiser in England, said the union would hold demonstrations at P&O ports and had a “legal injunction against the company”, though no further details were immediately available.

Conservative MP Huw Merriman, who chairs the Common’s transport committee, said the firm had made “an appalling error”.

“If they do not reverse immediately and reinstate the employees and follow proper process, it is hard to see a way back for them commercially,” the Tory MP argued.