Lack of supply ‘to continue to fuel housing market’

A lack of supply is expected to keep driving up house prices in Northern Ireland even though the increase in interest rates may hit demand, a report said today.

For the first time in just over two years, there was evidence among surveyors of falling interest from new buyers, as well as a suggestion that newly agreed sales were slowing.

Respondents to the latest Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and Ulster Bank Residential Market Survey also indicated that there had been a fall in new instructions to sell.

That meant that stock of homes has remained limited across the year so far, a factor which was contributing to rise prices.

Most surveyors indicated that house prices had gone up in the last quarter, and some expected prices to keep going up in the next three months.

But the number of surveyors expecting prices to go up was low, with surveyors feeling cautious due to higher interest rates and the weakening economic picture. The Bank of England increased rates from 1.25% to 1.75% last week, the biggest one-off hike in 27 years.

Some surveyors expected sales to keep going up over the next three months, though not as many who had forecast rising sales earlier in the year.

Samuel Dickey, Northern Ireland residential property spokesman at RICS, said: “The demand for property of all types is still outstripping supply. The rental market continues to be strong. However, it isn’t surprising to see some cooling in the market which has been so buoyant.

"We will likely see the higher interest rates and the cost of living continue to have some impact on demand in the coming months. But it is likely that the lack of supply will continue to be the main factor in the market.”

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank, added: “Mortgage demand remains relatively good, and interest rates are still at low levels by historic standards.

"Our expectation is that there will continue to be good demand from homebuyers in Northern Ireland. The biggest influence on the market continues to be the low levels of supply of properties available for potential bu yers to choose from.

“With regard to existing mortgage customers, nine in 10 of our mortgage accounts are on a fixed rate as rising interest rates are encouraging customers to secure a new fixed rate deal to bring some certainty at this time.”

The increase in the interest rates will mean a bigger monthly repayment for mortgage borrowers on a tracker mortgage, and those on a borrower’s standard variable rate. It will also affect the rate available on new fixed rate deals.

The Belfast Telegraph this week revealed that there has been a growing number of £1m houses changing hands around Northern Ireland, as demand from buyers who have been living in Great Britain or further afield continue to fuel demand in the £500,000-plus market.

The government house price index has shown a 10.4% increase in the price of an average home to £164,590.