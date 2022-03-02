Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure to undertake £270m joint project at Dublin Airport

Belfast-based contractor Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure is to work on a €325m (£270m) project at Dublin Airport in a joint venture with Irish construction giant Sisk.

Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) announced it has selected Sisk/Lagan Joint Venture for its airside and landside civil engineering framework.

It involves civil engineering and infrastructure projects to upgrade the pavement, drainage and electrical systems at the airport’s boarding gate piers, aircraft stands, terminals, aprons, taxiways and the general airfield campus.

DAA said the joint venture was built on Sisk’s position as the top building and civil engineering contractor in Ireland, as well as Lagan’s reputation as a leader in worldwide aviation and airport infrastructure development. The framework is part of DAA’s capital investment plan for Dublin Airport.

Sisk has previously completed major Irish civil engineering projects including Luas Cross City and Limerick Tunnel. It’s now working on the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade works in Cork.

Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure Limited has completed projects including at Ireland West Airport, London City Airport and London Southend Airport. It’s part of Lagan Specialist Contracting, which is led by chairman Michael Lagan and chief executive Kevin Anthony Lagan.

Ultan McCloskey, director of infrastructure at DAA, said: “Dublin Airport plays a vital role in connecting Ireland with the world and DAA has an ongoing requirement to invest in our infrastructure to achieve that mission.

"We are looking forward to working in partnership with leaders in building and civil engineering that have the people, processes and best practice to support our existing in-house teams.

“Working with Sisk/Lagan Joint Venture (JV) to undertake our airside and landside civil engineering works, will ensure we collectively deliver the capital investment programme required right across Dublin Airport.”

Steve Turner, managing director of Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure, added: “Sisk Lagan JV look forward to working along with DAA and the stakeholders to deliver the airside and landside lot 1 Framework. Lagan has a long track record of delivering infrastructure projects in airports and we look forward to working with Sisk on this framework.”

Dublin Airport said that in 2019, a record 32.9 million passengers had used the airport, with flights to more than 190 destinations in 42 countries operated by almost 50 airlines.

The airport added: “Rebuilding Ireland’s connectivity will play a vital role in helping the Irish economy to recover from the economic shock of the pandemic.”