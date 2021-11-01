Lagan Homes sees doubling of profits to £6.2m despite Covid impact

House builder predicts more growth after turnover rose to £95m in 2020

Turnover at house builder Lagan Homes Group has grew by almost a quarter to £95m last year while pre-tax profits doubled to £6.2m.

The company, which is owned by Kevin Lagan, revealed the figures in its financial results for 2020.

Headquartered in Belfast, with operating divisions in Northern Ireland, the Republic and the English Midlands, Lagan Homes has continued to grow its footprint with land acquisitions across all three regions.

The figures represent sales and pre-tax profits for all its operations in the UK and Republic.

In its report the company says it ceased all construction site activity in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, resuming in May 2020.

It stated: “After a period of lockdown the market slowly began to regain some momentum and house reservations and completions increased in line with pre-pandemic levels.

“It is the directors’ intention to continue to support its subsidiary and associate undertakings and to seek new opportunities for growth in the future periods.”

Powered by the £455m sale of his construction materials group to Breedon plc in April 2018, Mr Lagan and the family investment firm Lagan Investments have embarked on a growth strategy with all of the businesses retained, including Lagan Homes Group.

This focus on growth has involved expanding the core Northern Ireland and England divisions of Lagan Homes, as well as starting a new housing business to cater for the Greater Dublin commuter belt.

Mr Lagan said: “We have a focused and targeted commitment to build quality homes with a strong development pipeline and future build programme to help address the growing demand within the new family homes market.

“We have invested in our teams and supply chains to ensure that our processes match our sustainability agenda.

“While there are some market challenges ahead, including planning process delays, ongoing effects of Covid and the well reported supply chain issues, our objectives remain focused on consistent, quality and timely delivery on our commitments to our customers, suppliers and, of course, to our key resource, our people.”

Staff count sits at 86, up two from 2019, while salaries cost the firm just over £3m for the year.

Mr Lagan said the business expects to continue on a similar growth trajectory for 2021.

“Longstanding relationships with our industry suppliers and subcontractors, combined with high levels of customer satisfaction, positions us very well to deliver strongly again in 2021, allowing house reservations to reach an all-time high, with profitability ahead of our 2020 results,” he added.

He said Lagan’s investment in FastHouse, Limavady, a sustainable timber frame firm, and Frame-Tech Structures in Yorkshire, will add to growth next year.