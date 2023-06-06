Lambert Smith Hampton unveils returnee as new managing director

A former director at commercial property consultancy Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) is returning to lead the business after five years running his own firm.

Neil McShane has been appointed managing director at LSH, it announced today, as part of a new leadership structure.

Mr McShane is a chartered surveyor with 20 years’ experience in commercial property consultancy.

He was previously a director at LSH in Belfast before leaving to start his own commercial property consultancy, INPRIO, in 2018.

The consultancy specialised in investment acquisitions and disposals, asset management and development consultancy. Clients ranged from private investors to property companies and institutions.

Following a degree in estate management at Ulster University, Mr McShane began his career in LSH’s professional services department in 2002, specialising in valuations and lease advisory.

He later became a director in the agency’s capital markets team, working on investment acquisitions and disposals across the UK and Ireland.

He is to join LSH in his new managing director capacity by June 12.

The consultancy said Mr McShane will form part of a new management structure for the business, including Keith Shiells, LSH’s chairman in Ireland, and Gary Nesbitt, head of property management.

Mr Shiells said: “Neil is well known and respected in the commercial property market and we have watched with interest over the past five years as he used the experience he gained with us to create a successful business of his own.

“We are delighted that he will be coming back to lead our team in Belfast and I look forward to supporting and working closely with him as he builds on our already successful business.”

Mr McShane added: “I am excited to take up the role of managing director of LSH in Ireland, and about the opportunities that lie ahead for the business.

“This is the largest and most successful property consultancy in Northern Ireland, employing 75 people across all sectors of the commercial property spectrum.

“Our exceptional people and our strong client base provide us with the best possible platform for expansion and growth. I am looking forward to driving the business forward alongside the senior leadership team.”