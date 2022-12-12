Land of the Lidl people: how two German chains changed the way we shop — but not everybody is happy about it

The shops once dismissed as ‘discounters’ now account for a quarter of the market and both are eyeing top spot as they announce new stores

We’re all familiar with the idea that less is more. For one American psychologist, though, the opposite holds true, and he christened the problem “the paradox of choice”. In his 2004 book of the same name, Barry Schwartz demonstrated that, in a world where we are bamboozled by choice, we often crave simple solutions, where decision-making is made that little bit easier.