Landmark Belfast office building on sale for £24.3m

Bedford House on Belfast's Bedford Street is on the market for £24.3m

A 10-floor office building in Belfast has gone on the market for £24.3m, described as “one of the most prestigious” to go on sale here in a decade.

Bedford House, which is owned by Ulster Estates, has tenants including business advisers EY, built environment consultancy firm Arup, investment bank Cowen and insurance broker & risk advisor Marsh.

Selling agents CBRE NI and Lambert Smith Hampton said they expect “huge investor interest” and strong bidding.

CBRE NI managing director Brian Lavery called it “one of the most recognised office buildings in the city”.

“This presents a superb investment and asset management opportunity for investors to capitalise on a buoyant local office sector, which continues to outperform its counterparts in the UK and Ireland in terms of investor return.

“Big players in the financial, insurance and consultancy sectors are increasingly seeking not only excellent prestigious locations and flexible space but also high-end facilities such as on-site gym and casual recreational spaces for their workforce and clients.”

The glass-fronted building is close to City Hall and a short distance from the new transport hub at Weavers Cross. It has 90,000 sq ft of Grade A office accommodation on the upper floors, with four retail units at ground level.

Douglas Wheeler of Lambert Smith Hampton said Belfast’s growing reputation as a place to do business would fuel interest.

The investment is let to 14 tenants generating an annual net income of nearly £1.6m. However, when fully-let, its full rental income potential is £2m per year, CBRE NI said.