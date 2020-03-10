Lands at Belfast's Cave Hill to be auctioned with reserve of £600,000

Lands at the back of scenic Cave Hill in north Belfast have gone up for auction with a starting price of £600,000.

And the landmark Custom House in Belfast city centre is also now on the market.

Osborne King, selling agents for the land at north Belfast, said the sale was "a unique opportunity to purchase part of a Belfast landmark with far reaching views across the city and Belfast Lough".

It will be put up for auction on May 1 at Belfast Castle on the Antrim Road, unless it's previously sold or withdrawn.

The £600,000 reserve reflects a price tag of under £2,500 per acre.

The 241 acres of agricultural land can be reached from Hightown Road and Upper Hightown Road.

The lands - next to Cave Hill Country Park and St Enda's GAC - are being sold by a private vendor, Osborne King said. It's currently used for grazing.

It added: "The property has great potential for a range of uses subject to the necessary consents.

"Given the location and opportunity we are anticipating strong interest for a range of purchasers."

A brochure for the lands describe their "steep topography". It also lists possible uses for the land - agricultural, energy/renewables, leisure, forestry, minerals and commodities, telecoms or utilities.

Meanwhile, Yenreit Investments is advertising flexible rental options for two offices in Belfast.

There is a two-storey office on the market at unit two in Hillsborough Business Park, a location described as a quiet and secure business park, in a secure and convenient location 1.5 miles away from the city centre.

It's also seeking occupants for 1 Rowan House at Beechill Business Park in BT8, and also a two-storey modern office building in a business park with 24-hour access via an electric gate.

In the city centre, the Grade B+ Custom House is on the market. Former occupants HMRC have moved out and relocated to Erksine House, a new office development in the city centre.

The four-storey Custom House was designed in 1847 by Sir Charles Lanyon, also the architect of the Lanyon Building at Queen's University.

Selling agent Frazer Kidd and Osborne King said it was an "iconic building in the heart of Belfast city centre" which could be adapted to alternative uses.

"It is rare that a property of such historic importance comes to market," it added.