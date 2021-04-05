Larne FC owner Kenny Bruce opens new online estate agency

Boomin "is about transforming the property market, about making the lives of customers and estate agents easier through technology", its website reads.

Its niche, it says is providing a "richer, deeper view of the market activity beyond just live property listings".

The site went live to the public yesterday and has a reported marketing spend of £50m.

Michael Bruce, Executive Chairman and founder said: "Boomin's launch will bring fresh competition and innovation to the market for the benefit of both consumers and estate agents, with the creation of the first property portal for the home.

"The new platform uses the latest technology to provide a wealth of new features, from Sneak Peek to Matchmaker that should ultimately drive more housing transactions and make it easier for agents working with buyers to find their dream home on their preferred street.

"As part of the broader, unique offering Property Playground is a hub for those seeking design inspiration, offering ideas and connections to interior designers and the opportunity to purchase beautiful homewares products through the platform from leading retailers.

"For agents there is the opportunity to earn new income streams and build relationships with customers that last beyond the property transaction itself."

Both Michael and Kenny founded digital property giant Purplebricks in 2012. In May 2019 Michael Bruce - then global chief executive of the agency - stepped down. And in June 2019 it was confirmed that Kenny Bruce, too, had left Purplebricks.

Kenny Bruce is also planning to open a hotel in Larne town after a planning application was approved last January.

At the time he said: "This is a great opportunity to bring a modern and high quality tourism offering to Larne and to invest in the wider area by providing employment."

Demolition work commenced on the site of two former pubs in Larne town centre in December.

The century-old Dan Campbell's and The Thatch buildings at Bridge Street have been bulldozed to make way for the new £3.2m Inver River Hotel which is expected to open in spring 2022.

The 24-bedroom four-star hotel is being developed by Mr Bruce, Stephen Ashe, Mervyn McKay and Raymond Robinson, directors of MBA Inver Investments on the site and extending into Point Street.