Larne firm Kilwaughter Minerals’s £500k investment

Investment: From left, Cormac McNamee, Kilwaughter process engineer, chief executive Gary Wilmot and Adrian Alexander, head of operations

Kilwaughter Minerals has completed a £500,000 capital investment as part of its growth and development plans.

The company, which is based in Larne, has opened its new warehouse and blending plant facility.

The investment has boosted its capacity for manufacturing agricultural products to meet growing demand in Ireland and Britain.

Its products are used in sectors such as construction and agriculture, and include external wall insulation systems, soil health conditioning minerals and livestock bedding lime solutions.

Chief executive Gary Wilmot said: “This investment represents the latest stage in our plans for sustained growth, further enhancing Kilwaughter’s market-leading position.

“By providing a dedicated blending and warehousing facility for the production of our agricultural products, we will not only be able to increase our capacity, but will also benefit from improved efficiency and productivity.”