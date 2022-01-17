Late payments ‘crippling majority of firms’

Barclays found that where companies had been paid late, most would go on to refuse work with customers who had a reputation for paying late.. Credit: Bloomberg

Almost all medium-sized businesses in Northern Ireland are waiting on late payments from customers, a report has said today.

Lender Barclays said that when small firms were included, six out of 10 hadn’t been paid on time by customers, leading to cash flow instability.

And a quarter of business owners said they hadn’t been able to go on holiday over the last few years because of the stress of late payments.

Overall, medium firms with between 50 and 249 staff were hardest hit, with 94% waiting on late payments.

The effects of not being paid on time were harsh, and prevented some firms from taking on new staff or reinvesting into their business. And in worst-case scenarios, it could even result in businesses having to shut.

For many firms, the pandemic appeared to have made customers more prone to paying late.

Hannah Bernard, head of business banking at Barclays, said: “Late payments is the single biggest cause of business failure.

“We want to unite the small business community in tackling this issue and raise the social conscience of larger businesses who don’t pay on time.

“Any business worried about the impact of late payments should contact their bank to talk about their options, whether that be for guidance on how to report a business for paying late, or to explore invoice finance and insurance options.”

She said that a constant cycle of late payments would hold up future economic growth and fuel uncertainty.

“Business owners across the UK have a lot of challenges to juggle right now, and the stress of chasing late payments shouldn’t be one of them.”

Barclays found that where companies had been paid late, most would go on to refuse work with customers who had a reputation for paying late.

And the practice had a negative impact beyond the business itself, with two out of five SME owners saying their mental health and suffered. And over a third had sleepless nights over late payments.

Liz Barclay, the Small Business Commissioner, said the consequences for well being and mental health of not paying small suppliers on time could be catastrophic.

And late payments weren’t the only problem.

“Repeated delays and excuses, and extended payment terms of 90/120 and even 360 days are common. Uncertainty kills small and micro businesses as well as freelancers and sole traders,” Ms Barclay said.