Latest costs of £49m for Ulster Bank Irish withdrawal

UK-headquartered banking giant NatWest Group reported costs related to its withdrawal from the Irish market hit £49m in the first quarter of the year.

The cost was referenced during an earnings call following the bank’s results for the first quarter of 2023 by NatWest chief financial officer Katie Murray.

Its Northern Irish business, which also uses the Ulster Bank brand, is unaffected by the withdrawal.

According to its results, withdrawal-related direct programme costs for the quarter were up from around £10m in the same quarter last year.

It comes as Ulster Bank recently shut its last remaining branches in the Republic and its staff departed.

The figure was down significantly from the fourth quarter of last year, which had costs of £151m.

NatWest guided costs of £300m related to Ulster Bank in the Republic for the year.

It also reported a customer deposit balance of £1.8bn at its Ulster Bank business here as the bank exits the market.

The deposit balance was down from £6.2bn at the end of NatWest’s 2022 financial year, with around 95% of accounts either closed or in the process of closing at the end of the first quarter of 2023. In the first quarter of 2022, the figure was £17.3bn.

Last month during NatWest’s annual general meeting, chairman Howard Davies said it withdrew Ulster Bank from the Irish market after “many years of losses”.

He also flagged the nature of competition and regulation in Ireland.

In February 2021, NatWest announced its plan to withdraw from Ireland after over a century in the country.