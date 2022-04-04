Law firm announces contract with Tokyo-based cyber-security firm

Solicitors and other professional firms in Northern Ireland could faces fines and even financial loss if they fail to prepare for the growing risk of cyber-attacks, it’s been claimed.

Cyber security firm Nihon Cyber Defence (NCD) said that companies here were being increasingly targeted by cyber-attacks.

And the legal sector can be regarded as an easy target, NCD said, as law firms hold sensitive data about their clients.

Last month a law firm in England was fined almost £100,000 by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) for failing to protect and secure sensitive personal data.

Material including medical files, witness statements and the addresses of crime victims were published on the dark web following a data breach caused by ransomware.

Law firm Murlands Solicitors, which has offices in Belfast, Downpatrick and Ballynahinch, said it was now working with NCD to deploy additional monitoring which would enable early detection of suspicious and malicious network activity.

Partner Alan Reid said: “We are pleased to announce our contract with NCD which will provide the means to ensure that we are protected from and are ready to respond to the threat of a cyber-attack on our systems.

"Sensitive data and information is critical to our business operations, so we cannot afford to fail to prepare for an incident. Our reputation is key and the NCD protection and support ensures that we are recognised for prioritising and focussing on both protection and response.”

NCD is based in Tokyo and provides cyber defence solutions, services and support to governments, businesses and public sector organisations.

Its systems can proactively identify, and protect them from, all forms of cyber attack designed to cause financial, political or social disruption.

It is now operating in Belfast, providing cyber services including network monitoring, detection solutions and an incident management service.

NCD Europe managing director Dougie Grant said: “With continued expansion of the digital and online world the risk of cyber-attacks and compromised systems is continuing to increase. Nearly half of all businesses now expect a cyber-attack in the next 12 months and it is only through early preparation that the risk and impact can be reduced.”