Law firm to make working more flexible as it reopens Belfast office

Law firm Shoosmiths has said it's adopted a new policy of flexible working as it reopens its Belfast office today.

The practice, which has offices around the UK, said there will be a presumption that requests for flexibility will be granted unless a manager can present a business case as to why it won't work.

It has around 37 staff at its offices in East Bridge Street.

And the firm said it now has an "output not occupancy ethos" with use of technology taking precedence over use of floorspace.

It said that when it reopens, it will also maintain a two-metre social distancing rule as well as strict limits on the number of people allowed in the office each day.

Anyone wishing to come into the office must give three days notice.

Stephen Dawson, the firm's head of Northern Ireland, said: "The pandemic has brought about a seismic shift in how we work, and we've adapted to this with enhanced agility.

"It's not a case of going back to the old ways of working -we have chosen to embrace the change and do things differently and build on everything we've learned over the past few months.

"I am incredibly proud of how we've adapted as a firm - from the commitment and flexibility of our colleagues, to the speed at which our IT team fast-forwarded our working from home ability... we have taken the opportunity for a radical refresh of our talent proposition which we know will improve working life for our teams, aid our diversity and inclusion agenda, increase our talent pool and enhance our client offering."