Law firm Tughans announces nine new appointments

Belfast commercial law firm Tughans has announced the appointment of nine people to new roles within the practice.

Tughans has appointed new directors, qualified solicitors and trainees.

Kevin Hegarty has joined the healthcare department as a director, after around three years as an associate with O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors.

In his new role, he will act on behalf of medical indemnity organisations and individual clinicians involved in medical negligence cases, regulatory/disciplinary proceedings, enquiries and inquests.

Mr Hegarty previously worked in defence litigation, acting for major insurance companies in the UK and Ireland.

Ben Sims, a former senior manager on the legal team of PwC for three years, has been appointed director on the corporate team.

He has experience of working on Merger & Acquisitions (M&A) teams in Manchester, Dublin and Singapore.

Mr Sims has advised on M&A transactions including venture capital and private equity transactions.

And newly-qualified laywers Kate Loughran, Shane Boyle, Shane McElhatton and Aoife Murray have now finished their legal training at Tughans.

They have now joined the finance and restructuring, insurance litigation, commercial litigation and contracts & IT departments.

Law graduates Ellen Dalzell, Niamh McGrath and Olivia Lewis have also embarked on their two-year legal training programme with the firm, which will include every practice area from commercial litigation to corporate law.

Tughans managing partner Patrick Brown said: “Our firm is focused on developing high quality teams through our dedicated trainee programme and we are pleased to welcome Ellen Dalzell, Niamh McGrath and Olivia Lewis to Tughans this year.

“We are also delighted to maintain a strong record of being able to offer our newly qualified solicitors a position at the end of their training contract and congratulate Kate, Shane, Shane and Aoife for their achievements.

“These highly talented, ambitious solicitors and trainees bring a fresh perspective and energy to the firm which will benefit our clients.

“We also welcome Kevin and Ben as directors in the expansion of the healthcare and corporate departments respectively.”

Tughans was recently named as the most active commercial law firm in Northern Ireland six years in a row, leading the Experian Deal and Advisor league table for M & A and Real Estate Activity in 2020.