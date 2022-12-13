Law firm Tughans moves headquarters to £85m Grade A spot in Belfast city centre

Law firm Tughans has announced it’s moving its headquarters to £85m Grade A office building The Ewart, in Belfast city centre.

The commercial practice said it had outgrown its offices at Marlborough House on Victoria Street, prompting the move.

It's now taking 23,000 sq ft of space across the 11th and 12th floor of The Ewart. The building has been revamped by contractor MRP, and involved restoration of the historic Ewart’s Warehouse, and the addition of a 17-floor tower extension.

Tughans has been described as the most active law firm in Northern Ireland in each of the last seven years by the Experian MarketIQ M&A League Table. It has advised on deals worth over £1bn in each of the last five years.

Patrick Brown, managing partner at Tughans, said: “This is a hugely exciting time for our firm, as we move our headquarters to The Ewart on Bedford Square.

"The success of the firm has been built on exceptional people, doing market leading work, for high quality clients but our previous office has not been reflective of that.

“The world class facilities in the Ewart very closely align with our own ambition for the future and will support both our continued growth and development of our culture of intelligence, collaboration, and innovation.”

Stephen Surphlis, managing director of MRP, said: “Tughans is one of Belfast’s most respected and established legal practices and I would like to welcome them to our award-winning development."

He said the tower building featured “panoramic views across Belfast”.

"Tughans’ arrival means that The Ewart is now over two-thirds let and on course to be fully let in early 2023.”

The building’s other tenants are business advisory firm Deloitte, wealth managers Evelyn Partners, AXA Insurance and recruitment consultancy MCS Group. AXA Insurance is on the 14th floor, with MCS Group occupying the 10th floor.

Deloitte is the building’s anchor tenant, taking the whole of the original building facing onto Bedford Street, as well as five floors of the 17 storey tower, including the top two levels.

The four-storey sandstone Ewart’s Warehouse building was designed by James Hamilton for the Bedford Street Weaving Company and completed in 1870.