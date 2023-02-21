Law firms announce position in annual rankings of big corporate deals

Corporate law firm A&L Goodbody has said official rankings show it was legal advisor for the biggest value corporate deals in Northern Ireland during 2022.

The rankings from global information services company Experian highlight the role played by lawyers and other advisors in the year’s biggest transactions, with law firm Tughans advising on the biggest number of deals.

A&L Goodbody said it had advised on over 75% of all reportable deals by reference to value – £650m worth of the total £850m transactions, including the five biggest deals of the year.

Head of corporate David Rowan said: “Consistent with the last few years, there were several transactions throughout the year at the upper end of the market with a disclosed value exceeding £100m including the acquisition of the McBurney Transport Group by DFDS for £143m and the £100m investment into Clanmill Housing Association.

"These are complex, high value transactions which have the greatest impact on the economic development of Northern Ireland.

"We also observed strong levels of activity in terms of mid-market transactions – such as the acquisition of Tesab Engineering in Omagh on behalf of the Metso Outotec Group as well as the sale of WoodFloor Warehouse to Grafton Group.”

It had also advised on deals by NI companies outside the jursidiction, he said, such as acquisitions by blinds manufacturer Mzuri and Bedford Consultancy Services’ acquisition of Bluesprint AB in Sweden.

"Encouragingly, we also saw the continued provision of significant growth capital into the NI market, having advised Axial 3D on its significant investment by Stratasys Solutions.

Mr Rowan said the firm expected stable levels of activity during the year despite wider economic challenges, with strong firms continuing to attract interest from buyers.

Tughans said it had been Northern Ireland’s most active law firm, and had advised on 79 deals during the year. It was also the top-performing law firm for deal volume over 25 of the past 29 quarters.

Patrick Brown, Tughans

The corporate team acted on a range of deals including advising kitchen firm Uform on investment by Cardinal Capital and acting for the Business Growth Fund on investments in Mzuri Group and Clarke Group.

It had also acted in the sale of Blue Zinc IT to ClearCourse, and on the sale of Renewable Energy Devices to Octopus Energy.

James Donnelly, the firm’s head of corporate, said: “It is a fantastic achievement to have held the position of most active corporate law firm in Northern Ireland for eight years in a row.

"It has been another incredibly busy year for M&A and investment activity and we are grateful for being engaged in so many interesting transactions. The Experian rankings are really a testament to the continued dedication and ambitions of our clients. ”

Managing partner Patrick Brown said: “To be the most active advisor in Northern Ireland for the eighth consecutive year reflects the talent within our transactional teams. Advising on 40% more deals than the nearest firm in second place demonstrates our position as the leading corporate firm in Northern Ireland.

"This result comes as we enter a hugely exciting time for our firm, as we move our headquarters to The Ewart on Bedford Square, which will support both our continued growth and development of our culture of intelligence, collaboration, and innovation.”