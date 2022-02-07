Law firms hit jackpot in deal league table

Two Northern Ireland law firms have reacted after they were ranked highly in an annual league table for advising on more than £2bn worth of acquisition and merger deals last year.

Experian MarketIQ M&A review: Northern Ireland League table put Belfast-based Tughans and A&L Goodbody at the top of the league for their activity in acquisitions and mergers over the past year.

Tughans was named NI’s most active corporate law firm while A&L Goodbody (ALG) was ranked as the leading legal advisor by value of total M&A deals transacted in Northern Ireland.

This is the seventh year running that Tughans has retained a spot in the ranking after it advised on 73 deals during 2021 with an overall value of £1bn.

It says that on a quarterly basis, it has been the top performing law firm in deal volume in Northern Ireland in 22 of the past 26 quarters, according to Experian’s rankings.

Tughans’ corporate, banking and finance, employment, and real estate teams, supported by the wider practice, acted on a wide range of deals during the year across numerous sectors.

Deals included the sale of FAST Technologies to Magherafelt manufacturing business Bloc Blinds, acting for Metacompliance in a major equity investment by Tenzing and the investment by MML Growth Capital into Natural World Products.

James Donnelly, head of corporate at Tughans, said: “We are proud to have played our part in significant transactions in the past year in what continued to be challenging circumstances. This ranking further strengthens our position as leaders in our field.”

Meanwhile, A&L Goodbody’s Belfast office is listed as having advised on the greatest value of deals in Northern Ireland, having acted on almost £1.2bn worth of transactions across 2021.

Alastair Keith, head of corporate at A&L Goodbody, said there had been several transactions with a disclosed value of over £50m.

“For example, we played a lead advisory role on the £775m sale of Euroauctions to Ritchie Bros, the £87m sale of Merchant Square and the investment into Learning Pool by Marlin Equity Partners.

“We also observed a notable increase in mid-market transactions in the jurisdiction — such as the acquisition of the Northwest Independent Clinic by Kingsbridge Healthcare Group and the acquisition of the Slieve Donard Hotel by US buyer AJ Capital Partners.”

Outside Northern Ireland, it supported several firms making global acquisitions including Haldane Fisher, which recently acquired English company, Prowood.

“Encouragingly, we also saw the continued provision of significant growth capital into the market, having advised Selazar on its £20m investment, thought to be the biggest outside investment into a Northern Ireland start-up, and Responsible on its $6.6m seed funding along with a number of others,” added Mr Keith.

Meanwhile, business advisory firm KPMG’s Northern Ireland office took first place in the list of active financial advisors by value.

Experian’s review found KPMG completed 14 Northern Ireland deals amounting to over £924m in value, including some of the biggest M&A transactions to have taken place during the year.

The firm was also ranked first in the list of financial advisors by the volume of deals in the Republic, with 29 in total.

NI deals were in sectors including energy, agri-food and technology.