Leading businessman Dr Len O'Hagan appointed Pro-Chancellor at Queen's

Northern Ireland businessman Dr Len O'Hagan CBE has been appointed Pro-Chancellor and member of senate for Queen's University, Belfast.

Dr O'Hagan, the chairman of NI Water and a director of Belfast Telegraph publisher INM, is a leading figure in business.

He has extensive national and international experience in the private and public sectors.

Dr O'Hagan takes up his new position on the university's governing body next month,and joins existing Pro-Chancellors Stephen Prenter and Dr Stephen Kingon.

The new Pro-Chancellor studied economics at Queen's.

He is chair of the All-Island Congenital Heart Disease Network, a director of the College of Anaesthesiologists and a fellow of the Institute of Directors.

His former appointments include chair of Belfast Harbour Commissioners, chair of the Metropolitan Arts Centre, chief executive of the Royal College of Physicians and a director of the Ireland-US Council.

Dr O'Hagan has also held senior roles in international companies such as Smurfit, Fitzwilton and Reed International and holds directorships in a number of private companies.

Chair of senate Stephen Prenter said: "Len O'Hagan brings with him a vast amount of experience in governance, strategic thinking and leadership.

"We warmly welcome him to senate and know he will make a valuable contribution."

Dr O'Hagan added: "I am delighted to be serving my alma mater as both Pro-Chancellor and member of senate.

"Queen's University's global reach and impact continues to grow and I look forward to joining the senate of an internationally recognised university that is deeply committed to world-leading research, teaching excellence and collaboration."

In 2013, Dr O'Hagan was awarded an honorary doctorate by Queen's for exceptional services to business and commerce.

The Queen's University senate is responsible for the strategic direction of the university.

It is made up of appointed external lay members and representatives of the staff and student bodies.