Leading NI tech firm to support 100 graduates in 2022 as part of new career development scheme

Tom Cuthbertson, Graduate Full Stack Developer at Allstate NI, Robyn Thompson, Graduate XP Engineer and Aude Quine, Graduate Application Developer at Allstate NI pictured with Vice President and Managing Director of Allstate NI John Healy OBE.

One of Northern Ireland’s largest employers is to recruit 50 new graduates for a new three-year graduate scheme.

Tech giant Allstate Northern Ireland’s Graduate Mobility and Early Career Development programme will take recruits “on a journey of continuous professional development,” it says.

The programme has opportunities in development, cybersecurity, machine learning, artificial intelligence, production support, testing and data while every new graduate will be given the opportunity for advancement within the company.

The announcement comes after over 100 roles for students, interns and placement students were created in 2021.

Those who joined Allstate as graduates in 2021 will automatically be placed on the new programme.

Some 50 positions are currently live across Allstate’s operations in Belfast and Derry. Another 50 graduate positions are expected to be advertised later this year.

The company offers a flexible hybrid working policy, allowing employees to design a work schedule suitable to their own needs.

John Healy, vice president and managing director of Allstate Northern Ireland, said: “Northern Ireland produces highly skilled and capable graduates who would be an asset to any workforce. At Allstate, we are thrilled to be investing further in the next generation of technologists with the Graduate Mobility & Early Career Development programme.”

“We are in an exciting time as technology continues to evolve and develop at pace. With continuous professional development built into our graduate programme, we hope to see individuals from all backgrounds join us at Allstate.”

Allstate Northern Ireland is a subsidiary of the Allstate Corporation, which is one of the largest property and liability insurance companies in the US.

Established in 1998, Allstate NI provides business support services to its parent company including technology, data, cybersecurity and finance.

With over 2,400 employees across Northern Ireland, the company has introduced NI students to cybersecurity and other tech professions, helping them understand what a career in the field might look like.

The company this month sponsored the sixth annual UK CyberFirst Girls Competition.