Leading US IT firm Agio to create 100 new jobs in Belfast

A leading US IT firm is to create 100 new jobs in Belfast as well as a new technology centre.

Agio, which started a Northern Ireland operation in 2019 and already has 19 staff here, provides AI-enabled technology services for the financial services industry, with a specific focus on the alternative asset management market which includes hedge funds, private equity and asset managers.

The investment was supported by Invest NI which pumped £650,000 into the move.

Garvin McKee, chief revenue officer at Agio, and an NI native, said the wide choice of talent here was behind the move and the expansion will take place over the next three years.

He said: “We’ve got great customer feedback on their experience with our Belfast engineers. We are confident that a Northern Ireland base will continue to add excellent talent to our service organisation. Invest NI has been extremely helpful and has given us key insights to the ICT sector, provided introductions to key stakeholders and information on the skills on offer.”

He said the jobs will span a wide range of roles: “We won’t be a centre of one single technical excellence. It will be a blend of our services and will allow us to employ experienced staff and take advantage of new graduates.”

While Mr McKee wouldn’t reveal salaries, he said they will “be written by the market”.

“If we find someone we like, we will get our offer out there,” he added.

“By tapping into this talent, we will add to our world-class technology team. The Northern Ireland team is central to our growth plans and will enable us to deliver 24/7 ‘Follow the Sun’ support to our global customer base. It will also support the development of our products and services for our planned European expansion.”

Announcing the new jobs, Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons said: “The investment will contribute £4.5m in annual salaries to the local economy once all of the roles are in place.

“Investments such as this will play an important role in building our economic recovery. My Department’s 10X Economy vision is centred on focusing on the core technologies and clusters where Northern Ireland can be a global leader within the next decade. Cybersecurity and FinTech are two areas where we have seen the emergence of significant capability and capacity with the potential to drive the economy forward.”

Minister Lyons said he did not believe political uncertainty around the NI Protocol and a looming threat of a collapsed Executive would impact future investments of the same ilk.

He added: “The job announcement is a vote of confidence in our people and in our skills.

“Of course, it’s the NI Protocol that is creating instability now. It’s really important to sort out the Protocol and the trading barriers put in place between Great Britain and NI need to be sorted out. They are causing damage to not only businesses but consumers as well.

“My focus and the focus of my party is to make sure we get those solutions; that we restore that trading relationship that we had with the rest of GB before the Protocol came in. That’s where our focus is right now.

“We want to make sure that there is an Assembly and that there is a devolved government in NI, but we have to recognise the problems the NI Protocol is causing.”

Kevin Holland, Invest NI’s CEO, said: “We’ve been working with Agio since 2019 to showcase our local tech talent through introductions to universities, colleges, and existing investors. I am delighted that this has led to investment in Northern Ireland. It is clear that technology will play a significant part in Northern Ireland’s growth, and this project will make an important contribution to the ICT sector as we move forward post-pandemic.

“Our people, and their skills, are our most valuable resource. We are working with businesses, academia, and government to help future-proof the ICT skills pipeline, to enhance Northern Ireland’s already strong proposition as a prime location to establish or grow a business. There are also initiatives to help attract-back talent currently working elsewhere to ensure we have the right talent to meet the needs of this growing sector. We look forward to following and supporting Agio’s business journey in Northern Ireland.”

Recruitment is already underway, with 19 roles in place. Jobs such as network, server and public cloud engineering, end user analysts, cybersecurity consultants, and business development roles are available.