Lean manufacturing: Global delegates set to arrive in Limavady for summit

Northern Ireland will be showcased as a great place to invest at two international business conferences next month.

While Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s NI investment summit has been grabbing the headlines, a sold-out global lean manufacturing summit is also to be held over September 4-5 in the Roe Park Resort, Limavady.

Seating Matters, a global leader in clinical, therapeutic seating, is hosting the 2 Second Lean Summit 2023, which will welcome 200 delegates from Japan, India, Europe, Argentina, South Africa, North America and Australia.

The firm first became involved in lean manufacturing eight years ago when director Ryan Tierney, frustrated with how the factory was running, discovered Paul Akers Fastcap Lean Tour on YouTube.

Since then, Seating Matters has become an exemplar of world class lean manufacturing.

It hosts Lean Made Simple tours with visitors from various industries making their way to Limavady to learn how the principles can be implemented into their organisation.

The 2 Second Lean Summit is an annual gathering of company leaders implementing lean principles to continuously improve the lives of customers and colleagues.

It is held in different locations around the world, with the summit host specifically selected to showcase their efforts as a learning laboratory for other leaders.

Mr Tierney said: "We are delighted with the exceptional response to the summit. The interest highlights the importance of lean principles in elevating company culture and optimising manufacturing processes.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to facilitate this transformative experience.”

The summit will kick off with a visit to the Seating Matters factory, showcasing how lean principles have improved company culture and enhanced operational efficiency.

The programme includes renowned speakers and thought leaders such as Masamoto Amezawa, former Toyota president and Lexus VP, and Paul Akers, founder of 2 Second Lean.

Delegates will share their expertise and real-world experiences, providing invaluable insight into how it has empowered them to bring positive change to their organisations.

Stephen Kelly, chief executive of Manufacturing NI, said: “Securing the summit for Northern Ireland is a big honour but to have delegates travelling from across the world demonstrates the high esteem the team at Seating Matters are held in.

“Not only will delegates learn and share experiences with globally significant practitioners, but we also hope they will be inspired by our people, place and the unique manufacturing opportunity and consider Northern Ireland as a place to invest.”

For those unable to attend this year's summit, but interested in attending a Lean Made Simple tour at Seating Matters, visit www.leanmadesimple.com/