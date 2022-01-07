Learning Pool makes its fifth acquisition in as many years

Learning Pool, the e-learning for businesses firm, has announced another acquisition, its fifth in as many years.

The company, founded by Paul McElvaney in 2006 to deliver remote learning products, has bought over New York-based True Office Learning.

True Office Learning specialises in e-teaching employees legislative and regulatory compliance using artificial intelligence and other technologies. It is aimed at personalising delivery to individual clients.

Londonderry-based Learning Pool, now majority owned by a California-headquartered investment firm following a reported £145m deal, now employs 400 people in nine offices here, in Great Britain and North America.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed but is the latest in a flurry of investments by the company as it eyes future growth in the number of businesses seeking online learning in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

True Office Learning's clients include Fortune 100 companies including Pfizer, Mondelez and Cargill. It claims to create programmes that "proactively manage risk and drive better business outcomes" while "navigating critical risks and legislative requirements".

Ben Betts, Learning Pool chief executive, said: "Learning Pool and True Office Learning will be able to demonstrate the advantages of delivering compliance learning...to meet critical business needs today, whilst also preparing the workforce for tomorrow.

"In the past two years, the way we work and learn has changed dramatically, and our aim is to lead the way in reshaping the new workplace learning landscape.”

Mr Betts described the take over of True Office Learning as a "significant step in our journey to create extraordinary outcomes for companies who invest in learning".

“The True Office Learning team has developed the most trusted and innovative offering in the compliance space today and we couldn’t be more excited about bringing the technology and team into our Stream Learning Suite.”

Neha Gupta, True Office Learning chief executive, said the company has "changed the way compliance teams think about training and data in just a few short years",

"Having accelerated the adoption of our adaptive, insights-focused technologies to serve more than 300 leading organisations, we have shifted compliance training from “check the box” to measurable, personalised experiences that yield actionable intelligence on the learners," said Ms Gupta.

California-based Marlin Equity, which has a reported close to $8bn under management, acquired a controlling stake in Learning Pool last June following a sale by CCI, a fund managed by the Carlyle Group and Irish asset manager Cardinal Capital. CCI acquired its stake in stake in Learning Pool in 2016 when the company was valued at an estimated £20m.

Among the e-learning company's clients are the National Health Service, the Football Association, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Sky, Swiss Re, Centerparcs, Unicef, Ofcom and Dell.

Learning Pool reported group revenues of just over £18m in the year to April 2020, a 32% increase, and profits before tax of more than £3m. It has not yet reported financials to April 2021.