Lending limits may help NI housing market settle after busiest of quarters

Northern Ireland’s housing market is unlikely to overheat with lenders expected to soon define limits on how much they are prepared to lend, a conveyancing solicitor has said.

Housing market surveys have reported increases of 9% in the average house price here – the steepest rise since 2007.

According to the government house price index, the average home in Northern Ireland is now £153,449. And the quarterly increase of just under 3% was the steepest since 2016.

And many sought-after homes are triggering bidding wars, with houses then selling for above asking price.

Ruth Flinn, a solicitor in the property department of Belfast law firm Francis Hanna & Co, said the market was “very, very buoyant at present” and the busiest it had been in a decade.

“There is a lot of activity, and at a higher price range as well with more people interested in larger properties.

“The properties that I’m seeing are going well above market price after not having been on the market for long at all before they’re sale agreed.

“I have seen one go for 25% over its marketing price, which is just astonishing."

But she said price inflation on that level was rare. "As a four-bed semi-detached in south Belfast, that was a particularly attractive property.”

And while an Ulster University house price survey had found that April to June had been the busiest quarter for house sales since 2005, Ms Flinn said she did not think the market was overheating.

“I think there’s a lot of pent-up demand there. and I think it’s people naturally starting to move up the chain.

"They are moving into the homes that they thought they perhaps would have bought 18 months ago to raise a family in.

“It’s more that than any particular serious overheating that we need to be concerned about.”

When houses sell for well above the market price, mortgage valuations by a lender need to hold up, she said. But she said she expected lenders to soon make it clear to buyers that they would not lend at an over-inflated level.

“I think it will probably self-regulate. People will be only able to get finance to a certain level, and once that is reached they’ll no longer be able to finance properties at such a high level or at such an increase over their marketing price.

“As part of the mortgage application, a property is surveyed by the lender and has to be good value for them. They’ll only tolerate so much over the marketing price, and we’re probably reaching that level.”

She said clients had related how they’d been forced to drop out of a bidding process after asking prices had climbed too high.

And in around 5% of transactions, agreed sales had fallen through after a seller was approached by someone offering a higher price, known as gazumping. "There have been unfortunate incidents where I have been acting for purchasers and vendors have received a better offer and taken it.

“Luckily enough it’s still very much frowned-upon practice. But equally, if a vendor is suddenly approached and there’s going to be extra tens of thousands of pounds, they’d be mad not to consider.

"But we’re not quite as frenzied a market as England and our process is different as well.”

She said there was some concern that a rise in redundancies when the furlough scheme runs out in September could affect the housing market. However, people on furlough would not necessarily be planning on a house move in any event.