L’Etoile du Nord: Longstanding French restaurant on Ormeau Road announces closure

A well known French restaurant in south Belfast has announced it will be closing its doors to customers next month.

L’Etoile du Nord, which translates as The Star of the North, is situated on the Ormeau Road and made the announcement on its Facebook page.

Having offered “authentic French style cuisine and a French style ambience” the quirky venue has been a fixture for Belfast diners for years.

The announcement read: “The Star stops shining...L’Etoile du Nord is going to close.

"It was not an easy decision but due to various circumstances, I think, the right one.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers for coming over and over again and spreading the word about our little French place.”

It continued: “I would also like to thank the amazing team of L’Etoile du Nord, past and present.

"Without all of you there would not have been our great food (the best steak in Belfast) and the service we are known for.”

The restaurant shutters are due to close on Wednesday, October 13, but will remain open until then on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

In a final farewell, the owners added: “We would love to see as many as possible of you, our customers, before we call it ‘the end’.”

Many customers were quick to pay tribute on the restaurant’s Facebook page and reminisce.

One wrote: “Such sad news. Had some of the best night's of my life there. Great staff, great food and great fun!”

Another said: “What a loss to dining on the Ormeau road. Had some really great meals and lovely evenings dining with you guys. Will absolutely have to get over for a fillet steak before the final curtain call. All good things must come to end.”