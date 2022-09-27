Levi’s to increase size of Boulevard store

Denim brand Levi’s has announced it’s increasing the size of its store at The Boulevard shopping mall in Co Down.

Levi’s first opened at the mall outside Banbridge in 2019 but is now upgrading to a 3,800 sq ft unit at the front of the scheme, where it will sell denim and accessories. A spokesman said owner Lotus Property and consultants Johnstone Property had created individual leasing packaging for tenants, enabling the mall to buck the downward trend in retail since the pandemic.

Aisling Lawless, asset manager at Lotus Property, said: “Having household names such as Levi’s trading well at The Boulevard is a huge signal for success in our scheme. Since opening in 2019, Levi’s have recorded incredibly strong sales and footfall figures and we are delighted they are upsizing their store to meet this demand.”