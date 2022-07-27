LGBTQI+ charity’s charter won’t push for staff to wear pronoun name badges

Business plan to encourage diversity and conversations in the workplace​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The head of an LGBTQI+ charity in Northern Ireland has said its new charter for business doesn’t advocate pronoun badges for companies’ staff who deal directly with the public.

Halifax this month attracted controversy over its move to add pronouns to name badges for customer-facing staff, indicating whether they wished to be referred to as he, she or they. When customers objected, the bank said they could close their accounts.

Matt Leebody, chair of Cara-Friend, said its LGBTQI+ Inclusive Business Charter makes suggestions such as the display of LBTQI+ stickers in the workplace so that all people of all sexualities feel welcome. Another suggestion is that companies take part in Pride events. A week of events to mark Pride culminates in a parade in Belfast on Saturday.

Trans rights have become a lightning rod for arguments on social media, over issues such as whether or not firms should provide gender neutral toilets for trans and non-binary people.

But Mr Leebody said: “The issue of gender neutral toilets is blown up a little in the media. A lot of businesses will have a gender neutral toilet already in some cases. But overall, it’s not something we would recommend or discourage.

“We work with a business to make sure that it’s catering for their staff through awareness training. If some say that as part of us talking to them that they’d like a third option of a gender-neutral toilet, maybe that’s something that they’d want to take forward. It’s about empowering business to have those conversations with their staff.

“It’s like that, rather than Cara-Friend coming in and telling a business what they have to do. That’s not what we’re trying to achieve.”

Matt Leebody

He said around 20 businesses were interested in signing up to the charter, which was launched at Stormont last month, while others had booked awareness sessions. He said the organisation hopes local government bodies will sign up. The charter has been backed by £100,000 from the Department of Finance’s Dormant Accounts Fund (NI).

But he said it would not insist that companies with customer-facing staff, such as supermarkets, introduce pronouns on name badges.

“One of the things that we want to do as part of the charter are things like advising on company policies in general to make sure they’re addressing things like bullying and harassment.

“I don’t think we are coming in and telling people, ‘by the way, you should be putting pronouns on all your staff badges’. The point is to try and help a business make all of its staff feel comfortable being their authentic selves.”

He said being gay had become acceptable in Northern Ireland but that many trans people were still wary of expressing their true identity in work. “For trans people, it’s a lot more difficult because if they wanted to be their authentic self, they’d have to present in a different way. It’s a big change, to present one way one day and present another way on a different day.

“If you’re going to transition while in the workplace you really need the support of your employer to do that because it’s a very difficult thing to do.”

But he dismissed the idea that companies only paid lip-service to gay and trans rights in order to appear virtuous. “It’s wholly untrue, although to me, it doesn’t really matter. Regardless of the motives that a business has, there is still going to be a better outcome for the people involved. I don’t think I would ever classify it as any kind of pink washing from my perspective.”