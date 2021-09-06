Liberty IT posts pre-tax profit of £7.1m

Company’s sales rose by nearly 13% as it plans to increase its workforce

Belfast-based Liberty IT has posted a rise in sales of almost 13% to £52.8m, its latest accounts show.

The company, which is part of Liberty Mutual Insurance in the US, also saw its pre-tax profits rise to £7.1m, a jump of more than 11% on 2019’s figure.

The new results were published cover the company’s accounts for the period up until December 31, 2020.

They show that the business also boosted its head count by around 50 new staff, bringing the team to 567.

Willie Hamilton, the firm’s managing director, said: "Despite a challenging year for all businesses, we are pleased to be continuing to achieve growth year-on-year with our turnover in 2020 increasing by 13% to £52.8m.

"We pride ourselves on being an innovative and forward-thinking company and we had positioned ourselves well pre-Covid to adapt to the obstacles that the pandemic put in the way and in fact, we have thrived as a company during this time and our most recent financial report reflects that.

"We have continued to invest in our people and infrastructure to put Liberty IT in a strong position to meet ever more demanding customer needs.

"We have increased our workforce and we're on track to have close to 700 employees by the end of the year.

"We are confident that the demand for our products and services will continue in the months, and indeed years ahead, as we continue to lead the way in digital innovation."

The company’s main activity during the period was software development for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company Inc.

The report read: “The company continues to show strong operating profits for the period.

“Investment in new resources, projects, project delivery models and new technologies puts the company in a strong position to meet developing customer needs and embrace future technological developments within the sector.”

It added that the company “delivered a strong performance throughout 2020 despite the impact of the pandemic”.

Liberty IT is spread across its two Ireland offices, one in Belfast and another in Dublin, where it focuses on delivering “highly responsive, enterprise-scale solutions for Liberty Mutual Insurance” where a further 50,000 people work globally.

Its main work is leveraging cloud technologies, agile engineering, and disciplined engineering practices to deliver projects to improve ease of access and service to its partners and customers.

In recent weeks, the company beckoned two Diversity Mark NI Awards: third for Best Workplaces for Women 2021 and a Silver Diversity Mark for its commitment to advancing diversity in the workplace.

Mr Hamilton has attributed the awards to the company’s dedication to diversity and inclusion.

Last month he told Belfast Telegraph the company expects to redesign its Adelaide Street office space to reflect hybrid working in future. Staff have been working from home since the pandemic.

He said that as a result, in the future workers could choose between coming into the office all the time, working across home and the office, or staying fully remote.

Mr Hamilton said: “With flexibility at the core, we are not going to ask anybody to come into the office regularly….

We expect that everybody will need to and want to connect with their teams from time to time, and it’s likely that will happen in the office.”

