Lidl announces 180 new jobs and confirms March pay increase

From left, Maeve McCleane, director of human resources at Lidl, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, Lidl Dundonald duty manager Matthew Blair and customer assistant Faye Harvey

Discount grocer Lidl is to create 180 jobs in Northern Ireland this year, with its lowest paid workers earning £10.10 an hour from the beginning of March, the company said.

The pay increase to £10.10, previously announced late last year and exceeding the national living wage of £9.50 from April, adds up to a £1.5m investment, according to the company.

In the longer term, the German-headquartered retailer plans to increase the number of stores by nine to 50 by the end of decade, expanding the workforce to 1,300 both in store and at its Nutt’s Corner, Co Antrim, distribution centre.

Lidl said the jobs were “a variety of operational and office-based roles”.

The jobs announcement follows the recruitment of 300 people last year. The company claims its benefits package is market-leading.

New recruits can expect 25% additional pay for unsocial hours, 50% extra over for work over 40 hours and Sunday, along with 29 days’ holidays, including Bank Holidays.

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald, the chair of Stormont’s Economy Committee, welcomed the announcement, describing it as boost to the economy.

“Lidl has already announced its commitment to paying its workers the living wage and the announcement of a further pay rise is more good news for workers,” Ms Archibald said.

The company was not immediately able to give a breakdown over how many jobs would be in-store and how many in its distribution centre.

Lidl said it has paid more than £300,000 in Covid-19 bonuses to all employees throughout the pandemic “in recognition of their efforts, commitment and dedication during a challenging period”.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said: “The variety of roles available will cater to a wide range of candidates with different skill sets and underlines Lidl’s commitment to the region and to delivering on its growth ambitions.

“I’m also delighted to learn that Lidl Northern Ireland is investing a further £1.5m in pay increases for employees. It is encouraging to see Lidl Northern Ireland leading the way in supporting its staff and I’d like to extend my congratulations to the entire.”

Maeve McCleane, director of human resources at Lidl, said it had cemented its position locally as an employer of choice in Northern Ireland.

"We are pleased to underscore our commitment in maintaining that position with a significant additional £1.5m investment in pay increases as well as offering the most competitive and all-encompassing suite of benefits in the jobs market at present," Ms McCleane added.

The jobs call is part of wider all-island announcement that it will recruit more than 750 new employees across 214 stores, four regional distribution centres and the Dublin head office. This adds to the existing 6,100 employees cross the island.

Pay for customer assistants in the Republic from March 1 will be €12.90 (£10.76), two euro above the statutory minimum wage of €10.50.