Lidl announces supply deal with Co Antrim coffee producer

Coffee time: From left, Gary Murray, head of buying at Lidl and Alf Walker, SlumberJack Coffee

Grocery giant Lidl NI has announced a supply deal worth £0.5m with a coffee producer in Co Antrim.

Family business SlumberJack Coffee will supply its premium Italian Espresso whole bean and ground coffee across 209 Lidl stores on the island of Ireland.

SlumpberJack Coffee was set up in 2014 by the Walker family, sourcing coffee beans from a family farm in Brazil.

Gary Murray, head of buying at Lidl Ireland and Lidl NI, said: “SlumberJack Coffee is an innovative company dedicated to producing the very highest quality coffee direct from farm for a truly authentic taste. As a family-owned business the Walkers take great pride in honing their roasting recipe and are continually driving forward with innovative new blends and flavours.”

Alf Walker of SlumberJack Coffee, said: “We’re thrilled to now secure a major deal with Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket and to see our products stocked on shelves across all Lidl stores in the island of Ireland.”