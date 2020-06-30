Lidl deal is blooming good news for Greenisland Flowers

A fresh flower company in Co Armagh is blooming after signing a multi-million pound deal with Lidl to supply 202 stores across Ireland.

Greenisland Flowers in Portadown will be sending tulips, lilies and scented stocks to Lidl stores under the deal, which continues until 2022.

Lidl said it will have invested more than £7.2m in the relationship by the end of 2021, as well as supporting the creation of 14 new jobs. The horticulturalist has around 40 staff and has been supplying Lidl since 2012.

Conor Boyle, regional director of Lidl NI, said: "We're thrilled to extend our deal with all the team at Greenisland Flowers and to support them in securing new routes to the market in the Republic of Ireland with a quality product which celebrates real home-grown success."

Managing director Shane Donnelly said the firm began as a father-son partnership "with only a work bench, a pair of secateurs and a passion for growing beautiful flowers". He added: "Since then, we've transformed our business into a multi-acre, multi-site operation, producing millions of stems annually."

The deal comes as the latest figures from Kantar show that Lidl has grown its sales in Northern Ireland by 10% over the last year.