Lidl donates £120k to buy sports kit for 40 Northern Ireland schools

Lidl Northern Ireland has awarded 40 secondary schools £3,000 worth of vouchers each to secure new sports equipment.

It's part of the retailer's Sport for Good initiative, which aims to encourage young people to make the most of the benefits of taking part in sport.

Representing an investment of £120,000, 40 schools - one for every Lidl Northern Ireland store in December - across all six counties are set to benefit from the boost.

The programme is supporting by sportspeople including Commonwealth pommel horse champion Rhys McClenaghan, national record-holding runner Ciara Mageean, Paralympic swimmer Bethany Firth MBE and Irish national hockey team captain Katie Mullan.

Mr McClenaghan said: "With one in four young people in Northern Ireland struggling with their mental health, I am passionate about championing participation in sport as a great way to boost your self-esteem, body confidence and social skills.

"Not only that, but sport is a great way to build up a life-long support system of friends and mentors. Sport played a massive part in my life growing up and it's really important that young people from all backgrounds are given the same opportunities to access sport, particularly those who are disadvantaged."

The Lidl Community Works Sport for Good programme has now delivered funding of almost £300,000 to sports clubs and schools across Northern Ireland.

Angela Connan, corporate social responsibility manager at Lidl Northern Ireland, said: "We're delighted to announce this year's Sport for Good winners and provide 40 secondary schools right across the region with a funding boost which is set to benefit thousands of young people. We know this school year has been a difficult one for many pupils adapting to remote learning and that wider curriculum activities, such as physical education, have been significantly impacted."

She said Sport for Good was a cornerstore of Lidl's community programmes.