Lidl gets green light for three new NI stores

Discount grocer Lidl is set to make an investment of £18m after winning planning permission for three new stores including one which will help rejuvenate Carryduff Shopping Centre.

Lidl said Lisburn & Castlereagh Borough Council had also approved its proposal to relocate its existing store at Castlereagh and Montgomery Road to a neighbouring site, an £8m investment by the business.

And Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council has approved a proposal for the redevelopment of Lidl’s existing Shore Road store, a £4m investment.

Chris Speers, regional property executive for Lidl NI, said the stores were part of a substantial investment programme.

“Both store locations are on key sites, positioned in prime locations that serve a large community base in the north and east of the city.”

The company has also been given the go-ahead by Lisburn & Castlreagh for a £6m store which it said would “transform” Carryduff Shopping Centre as part of an overall £10m investment. Two years ago, owner Causeway Asset Management unveiled plans to revamp the site and rename it The Village.

Four other shops, a cafe, a drive-through and 200 parking spaces are also to be added.