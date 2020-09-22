Lidl grabs a bigger share of Northern Ireland market

German chain reports double-digit growth in sales Tesco remains at number one with 35.4% share

Discount grocer Lidl has reported a double-digit growth in sales in Northern Ireland over the last year.

Kantar, which produces the market share survey, also revealed that Tesco has boosted its share to 35.4% in the 52 weeks to September 6, 2020, up 0.4% percentage points.

Tesco has around 50 stores here, making it the biggest grocery retailer.

Meanwhile Lidl, which has 38 stores in NI, raised its share by 0.2% over the same period. It also saw a boost in sales value by 11.1%, the highest of all retailers over the year. But its strong growth still leaves it with the smallest market share of the main grocers, at 6.4%.

Sales figures: Retail analyst Emer Healy

Emer Healy, retail analyst at Kantar, said: "Lidl took the prize for the strongest performing retailer once again and its growth accelerated from last period.

"The retailer grew its sales by 11.1% over the 52 weeks and gained 0.2 percentage points in share.

"Like Tesco, this was driven by significantly larger trips, with volumes up 15.4%, and higher average prices, up 0.6%."

She said the NI grocery market grew by 8% during the 52 weeks, with sales up by 10.4% as people continued to spend more time at home.

She added: "Sales at Asda were up by 3.1% and at Sainsbury's by 7.6%. Sainsbury's was the only retailer to see an increase in shopper frequency over the latest 52 weeks, which grew by 4.8%.

"Asda customers meanwhile made the biggest additions to their weekly food shop and volume sales were up by 19.2%.

"Tesco, which holds the biggest share of the market, increased its sales by 9.2% year on year, adding 0.4 percentage points to its market share.

"It was also the only retailer to recruit new shoppers in the past year, which contributed an additional £12.7m to its overall growth.

"People buying more in store, up 12.2%, and average prices growing by 2.8% both contributed to its success."

With the reopening of schools in late August and early September, supermarkets saw lunch box category products experience a sales surge.

Popcorn sales grew by 58%, cheese and butter sales were up by 8.4% and 11.9% respectively while food wraps like clingfilm and tinfoil also grew by 19.8%.

Symbol groups such as Musgrave and Hendersons also benefited from an increase in value sales of 16.6% over the year. They also took a bigger slice of the market with supermarket share increasing by 0.6% points to 8.6%.

Lidl has consistently remained the fastest-growing performer over the past year here in the supermarket sector.

Its growth will be further boosted by an increase in store numbers as it gears up to take the anchor spot at a soon-to-be relaunched Hillview Retail Park on the Crumlin Road.