Lidl NI reveals record spend on Northern Ireland suppliers as revenues hit £369m

Supermarket Lidl has announced it’s spent a record £347m on agri-food suppliers in Northern Ireland over the year to February.

In a report with the Northern Ireland Food & Drink Association (NIFDA), Lidl said it had also supported 60 NI producers to success, part of its “significant” economic contribution to NI.

And of the £347m, £298m was exported though Lidl’s store network all over Europe, reaching customers from Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland to Romania, Greece, Cyprus and even the US.

The company is due to publish its results for the year to February 2022, which are expected to show a 7% increase in turnover to £369m.

Producers now supported by Lidl include Killowen Gin from Co Down, bread from Irwin’s in Co Armagh, fresh salads from Willowbrook in Co Down, ice cream from dairy giant Dale Farm and SlumberJack coffee from Antrim.

The discount grocer, which has 41 stores and 1,000 employees in Northern Ireland, has been the only major supermarket to increase its market share here, with growth of 0.2% in the year to the end of October.

Michael Bell, executive director of NIFDA, said: “Locally, our food and drink sector is Northern Ireland’s largest manufacturing sector, contributing £4.9bn in value added to the region and supporting some 113,000 jobs.

"It’s a huge driver of economic growth and this report by Lidl Northern Ireland demonstrates just how significant its supplier relationships are not only to its ongoing success, but to supporting an entire network of local producers to grow and export.”

The company, which opened its first Northern Ireland store in Cookstown 23 years ago, has invested over £1m in the last five years in its Kickstart Supplier Development Programme, which supports SMEs and home-grown businesses.

Regional managing director Conor Boyle said: “Our established “Big on Quality, Lidl on Price” brand proposition continues to resonate with shoppers and particularly during these challenging times, we’re seeing even more customers make the switch to Lidl Northern Ireland.

"A huge part of our success is down to our supplier partnerships and being able to offer customers unrivalled choice, quality and value.

“Our fantastic suppliers represent the best of Northern Ireland’s food and drink industry. Through our supplier partnerships and initiatives like Kickstart, we’re proud to be able to showcase our best performing suppliers on the global stage through our Lidl network. As we look ahead to the next decade, we look forward to nurturing new and fruitful supplier partnerships and supporting even more local businesses to success.”

The report launch coincides with the publication of Lidl Northern Ireland’s financial results for the 2021/22 period which recorded turnover of more than

JP Scally, chief executive of Lidl Ireland and Lidl Northern Ireland, said: “Our longstanding position of Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket is testament to our established business model focused on investing in our local supplier network and bringing great quality, locally sourced fresh produce at great value to nearly half a million weekly shoppers across the region.”

Meanwhile, profits at the British arm of have more than quadrupled. Pre-tax profits reached £41.1m in the year to February 28, surging from £9.8m posted the same time last year.

It also saw revenues edge up by 1.5%, totalling £7.8bn in the latest financial year, up from £7.7bn the previous year.