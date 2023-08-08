Lidl Northern Ireland boss leaves for new CEO job in Finland

Conor Boyle, outgoing regional managing Director Lidl Northern Ireland (right) with JP Scally, chief executive of Lidl Ireland and Lidl Northern Ireland last year

Conor Boyle, who has served as Lidl Northern Ireland regional managing director since 2016, is leaving to take up a role as Lidl CEO in Finland

The managing director of discount supermarket Lidl in Northern Ireland is leaving to take up a role as company chief executive in Finland.

Lidl announced the departure of Conor Boyle following seven years as managing director here on Monday.

Mr Boyle will be succeeded as regional managing director for Lidl Northern Ireland by Ivan Ryan.

The company said: “Ivan, who joined Lidl in 2007 and has worked across many areas of the business both locally and internationally, joins Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket retailer at an exciting time as it prepares to mark 25 years of growth and success in the region.

“Prior to his appointment on August 1, Ivan held the position of senior director of IT and chief information officer at Lidl Ireland. He has also held senior positions in HR, operations and finance in the business.”

New Lidl Northern Ireland managing director Ivan Ryan

According to his profile on LinkedIn, Mr Ryan holds Bachelors and Master’s Degrees in accounting from the Athlone Campus of the Technology University of the Shannon.

Writing on LinkedIn, Mr Boyle said: “After an incredible seven years leading the team here in Lidl Northern Ireland, the time has come for me to move on to new pastures.

"To my colleagues – thank you so much for your hard work and dedication in helping us achieve unprecedented growth in Northern Ireland, now the fastest-growing supermarket in the region.

"The overwhelming sense of team spirit is so prevalent at Lidl Northern Ireland and you have made these past seven yeas the most enjoyable of my career to date – thank you.”

Mr Boyle has worked for the company since 2002 and was appointed chief executive of Lidl Sweden in August 2013.

He led the company in Sweden until his appointment as Northern Ireland managing director in 2016.