Lidl opens revamped store on Belfast's Shore Road

Supermarket chain Lidl has reopened its revamped store at Shore Road, Belfast following an investment of £4m.

The store had been closed for nine months so that it could be expanded into a larger supermarket with glass-fronted glazing, landscaping, more car parking and improved access from Shore Road. Another 11 staff have been added to the existing workforce of 22.

Store manager Ben Crawford said: “Since planning permission was granted in October last year, we’ve been working at pace to deliver a fresh new store for shoppers and also enhance the facilities and façade of the site.

"I’m delighted to finally open the doors to the new Lidl Shore Road store and welcome shoppers to enjoy an unrivalled in-store experience. We’re also pleased to welcome an additional 11 new members of staff to our existing team and grow our workforce locally.”

The Shore Road store is the third to be completed by Lidl as part of a wider £32m investment to open five new stores in Belfast.

Last year, two new stores opened at Holywood Exchange and Hillview Retail Park. Another two are to be finished at Castlereagh Road in east Belfast, along with the first ever Lidl store planned for south Belfast at Boucher Road.

Lidl has said it wants to extend its existing network of 41 stores to 50.