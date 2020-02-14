Lidl signs £33m supply deal with Co Kildare firm O'Brien Fine Foods

The deal will see O'Brien Fine Foods supply Lidl's 201 stores across the island of Ireland, including 39 stores in Northern Ireland.

The company will also supply Lidl's 797 stores across Great Britain, all year round.

O'Brien Fine Foods products will be exported for sale in 7,438 Lidl stores in 14 countries across Europe twice yearly on a promotional basis. Lidl has also made a further £40,000 (€50,000) investment in O'Brien Fine Foods.

That deal will involve their Irish beef products being exported to more than 3,000 Lidl stores in Germany as part of their 2020 Christmas offering.

The announcement comes as Lidl and O'Brien Fine Foods mark 10 years of their supply partnership in Ireland.

Henry Howard, senior buyer for Lidl Ireland, said: "Supporting local Irish producers has always been a core commitment for Lidl.

"After 20 years of operating in Ireland, we are proud to say that this commitment continues. In terms of quality and flavour, the O'Brien Fine Foods range of cooked meat products is second to none and we are delighted that our customers in Ireland will continue to enjoy them, and that our international customers will sample the best of Irish produce."