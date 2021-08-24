Lidl to provide free period products to customers in need

Katrina McDonnell, founder of Homeless Period Belfast, Conor Boyle of Lidl and Brian Shanks from Simon Community NI

Lidl is to become the first supermarket retailer here to provide free period products to customers in need as part of a major new initiative aimed at tackling period poverty.

The new initiative, backed by Homeless Period Belfast, will offer a coupon for a free box of sanitary pads or tampons per customer each month, redeemed through the Lidl Plus app.

Since April, Lidl has also been making regular donations of sanitary wear to the Simon Community Northern Ireland.

A survey by equality charity Plan International UK recently found that more than a third (36%) of girls aged 14-21 in the UK have struggled to afford or access period products during the coronavirus pandemic — up a fifth on last year.

The Homeless Period Belfast was established in 2016 to raise awareness of period poverty locally. The volunteer-led group campaigns for free period products for all girls and women across the region.

Founder Katrina McDonnell said it was important to highlight the issue.