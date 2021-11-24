Lidl turnover in Northern Ireland up by nearly 25% to hit £345m in 2020

From left, JP Scally, chief executive of Lidl Ireland and Lidl Northern Ireland, and Conor Boyle, Lidl regional director in NI

DISCOUNT grocery chain Lidl has reported an increase in Northern Ireland sales of nearly 25% over the year to February 2021 to hit £345m.

Profit after tax increased five-fold over the period from £1.1m to £5.5m.

The business, which has around 40 stores here, said its growth had occurred during a period of unprecedented challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lidl had pushed up its sales across its store network from £278.2m in 2019. However, the business has not provided a figure for its pre-tax profit in 2020, and its accounts have not yet been filed at Companies House. Last year, pre-tax profits hit £2m.

Lidl employs over 1,000 people across 41 stores and its regional distribution centre in Nutt’s Corner, Co Antrim.

JP Scally, chief executive of Lidl Ireland and Lidl Northern Ireland, said it had been an “impressive trading performance”.

“This substantial year-on-year sales growth is testament to our established business model which continues to deliver for us and for our more than 300,000 weekly customers across the region.

“Despite unprecedented challenges, we’ve held our position as Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket, achieving 24% sales growth in 2020, and we’re focused now on growing that even further.”

Mr Scally said the group had made solid investments over the last year as it made progress on ambitious growth plans to hit a store network of 50.

“We opened two new stores in Belfast and Holywood and revitalised a further five stores across the region in line with our modern ‘concept’ store designs which prioritises space and sustainability and offers our growing customer base a more comfortable shopping experience.

"We’re well placed to deliver on our ambition of 50 stores by the end of this decade.”

The company has said it’s investing £32m in opening another three stores in Belfast, and revamping stores at Castlereagh Road and Shore Road. And it’s investing £26m in the north west, with a new store in Londonderry’s Buncrana Road, with another to follow at Crescent Link nearby, and a third in Strabane.

Lidl has said it sources over £300m worth of goods every year from suppliers in Northern Ireland – enabling it to avoid the supply problems which have affected some other supermarkets.

Mr Scally said: “Lidl Northern Ireland is proud of its robust and agile local supply chain. We’ve worked to develop this over two decades and our approach to sourcing locally has helped to shield us from some of the supply issues that other retailers faced over this period.

"Sourcing such a large volume of our products locally has meant that we haven’t been as reliant on imports. We were pleased to be in a strong position and able to maintain supply of great quality and great tasting, local products over the past 12 months, and look forward to continuing to do so for many years to come.”

Lidl has also announced it is exceeding the Real Living Wage recommendation, committing to a new entry hourly rate for staff of £10.10. That will be 20p per hour higher than the recommended £9.90 rate announced last week by the Living Wage Foundation

A report commissioned by the grocer has said it contributes around £180m a year to the Northern Ireland economy.