Lidl’s sales increase by 9% while its rivals all see drop in takings

Discount supermarket Lidl has boosted its Northern Ireland takings by 9%, the only major grocer to make a sales gain in the last year, according to a report.

Retail research company Kantar said the stellar performance of the German discounter contrasted with a fall in sales at each of its main three competitors.

Over the 52 weeks to October 31, sales at Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda had fallen in Northern Ireland by 0.2%, 0.6% and 0.2% respectively.

Nonetheless, Tesco, which has over 50 stores here, managed to retain its position as NI’s top grocer, with a market share of 35.7%. Sainsbury’s, which has 14 stores, stayed in second place with a 17% market share, followed by Asda in third place with a 16% share.

Despite Lidl’s strong rate of growth, it remains in fourth place behind the big Great Britain-based players, with a 7% market share.

Emer Healy, retail analyst at Kantar, said the overall grocery figures for the last year or so reflected the impact of easing coronavirus restrictions. With people now able to go out for dinner, they were less reliant on supermarkets for stocking up to cook at home.

And with pubs now open again, people were spending less on alcohol in supermarkets.

Ms Healy said: “The Northern Irish grocery market declined by 1% in the 52 weeks to October 31. This dip in sales reflects people spending more time out of their homes as Covid-19 restrictions eased throughout the year.

“Alcohol sales dropped by 4.1% this year as people made the most of new freedoms and socialised in pubs and restaurants.

"However, Halloween festivities were in full swing at home, with sales of confectionery growing by 5.4% over the latest period.”

And over the last three months, sales in the grocery market were down 7.6% compared to the same period in 2020.

Ms Healy said a gradual return to work over the last few months — compared to the same time in 2020 when large numbers were still working at home — also meant that fewer meals were being consumed in the home, so that less grocery shopping was required. Volume sales were down 5.5%.

She added: “Lidl is the only retailer to achieve growth over the past 52 weeks, boosting its sales by a standout 9.2%. Its growth stems from shoppers visiting the store 12.9% more than they did last year.

“Tesco remains the nation’s largest grocer with a 35.7% share of the market. Its customers bought more products in store and the retailer grew its portion of the market by 0.3 percentage points.”

And while Sainsbury’s market share had fallen by 0.6%, Kantar said its shoppers visited more frequently than they did any other retailer, which had added £80m to its sales.

Asda shoppers were also popping in more frequently, Ms Healy added. She said Asda shoppers were making two additional trips on average, adding £34.9m to its overall performance.