Lifestyle brand Holland Cooper lands at Excel Clothing in Co Down

Dressage rider Courtney Stuart Akkari models some of Holland Cooper’s range, now sold at Excel Clothing in Bangor and Newtownards

Co Down retailer Excel Clothing has become the first Northern Ireland stockist of luxury lifestyle brand Holland Cooper.

The countryside-inspired clothing range, founded by Jade Holland Cooper in 2008, can now be bought at Excel’s shops in Bangor and Newtownards.

William Gilliland, owner of Excel Clothing, said: “Identifying new brands that are going to excite and engage customers is crucial for us to keep the business fresh and getting folk through the door. Having been a presence on the high street for over 35 years in Bangor and Ards, we have a loyal customer base, but there’s no doubt that times are challenging.

“There’s a lot of competition online but also from the big-name retailers in the city centre.”