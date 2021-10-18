Lip reading: Contract success for software firm Liopa

App: Vicky Kell, director of innovation, research and development at Invest NI, with Fabian Campbell West, CTO and co-founder, Liopa

A software business in Belfast has won its first contract with a UK hospital for its artificial intelligence lip-reading app.

Liopa had invested in research and development with the support of economic development agency Invest NI before winning the deal with Royal Preston Hospital.

Now its speech recognition application for the voice impaired (SRAVI) has been licensed for use across inpatient units at the hospital.

Fabian Campbell-West, CTO and co-founder of Liopa, said SRAVI had been developed to help patients who have lost the ability to speak for reasons such as tracheostomies.

“Essentially the technology brings a voice to the voiceless by using visual speech recognition and AI technology to support patients, deciphering speech from lip movements.

“Patients mouth words into their smartphone camera and the SRAVI app will read out what they are saying.

“This improves communication between patients, families and healthcare staff, which is so important for patient care and wellbeing.”

Liopa was set up six years ago as a spin-out from the Centre for Secure Information Technologies (CSIT) at Queen’s University, Belfast.

It also worked with Queen’s on improving the system’s audio speech recognition.

Mr Campbell-West said it hoped to help patients with conditions such stroke, trauma and paralysis in more hospitals across the UK and beyond.

And he said the system could be adapted for other uses.

“We’re also excited to see where SRAVI will take us, with plans to move into new sectors including automotive, digital healthcare, finance and security markets.”

Invest NI said it offered Liopa £289,423 towards R&D to develop its visual speech recognition system, secure international patents and undertake marketing activities.

The support is part funded by the Department for Economy Economic Recovery Action Plan.