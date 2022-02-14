Lisburn blinds firm Decora reveals 6.5% surge in sales

Increased turnover: The Decora Blinds’ factory has been inundated with new orders

Lisburn-based Decora Blinds Systems Ltd recorded a 6.5% increase in sales bringing its turnover to £88m during the first year of the pandemic.

Its latest financial report, which covers the year up until December 31, 2020, said increased demand for its products, particularly through online channels, was behind the growth.

The company’s pre-tax profits also rose from £6.5m to £8.1m over the period.

In the report, the firm said: “The company entered 2020 on the back of very strong trading results and with plans for continued growth in 2020. In early January 2020, the first impact of the global pandemic was seen with supplies from China slowing and then all shipments being halted.

“This caused the company some challenges in certain product lines although the shutdown coincided with the Chinese New Year break and stocks had already been built to deal with this normal pattern.”

It added that sales continued to be strong through the early part of 2020 and sourcing raw materials from other markets supported that incline.

Despite having to close its factory down on March 23, Decora Blinds kept on a core team of 30 senior managers and staff to help “reconfigure production facilities” for a return a few weeks later.

The remainder of the staff, of which there were 1,021 at the time, availed of the Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

In the report the company revealed it received grants worth £1.9m over the period.

The company, which was established 40 years ago, said it recorded record sales for August and September 2020 through the sales of its blinds and “window solutions”.

As well as increased sales, Decora is also growing its access to new markets through its Mzuri Holdings arm, which it set up in 2018.

Last February, Mzuri completed the acquisition of the TCMM Shutter Group, one of the largest interior wood shutter distributors in the UK.

The company, which employs 66 people, has bases in Brighton, England and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stuart Dickson, managing director of Mzuri, said the transaction “marks The Mzuri Group’s expansion of shutter distribution in Europe and the USA”.