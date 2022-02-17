Lisburn concrete tile plant Breedon Cement & Products to expand in £5m investment

A £5m investment will see a Lisburn concrete tile plant double in size next year as demand soars across Great Britain.

Breedon Cement & Products said demand for the product had increased since the plant was first built by the Lagan Group in 1995.

Breedon Group employs more than 3,500 people across the UK and Ireland, with over 250 staff based in Northern Ireland since it took over Lagan Group in 2018. The new plant will have the capacity to produce up to 22 million roof tiles a year.

Managing director Jude Lagan said the announcement highlighted Breedon’s willingness to invest in response to market demand.

He said: “It demonstrates Breedon’s confidence in the market going forward, as well as its desire to continue working closely with builders’ merchants and roofing specialists to give them the products they require.”

He added that the new plant should be ready in the second half of next year and would also offer ‘lower pitch’ tiles.

“Once our new roof tile factory is commissioned, we will see a significant reduction of emissions from gas, electricity, and oil. There will also be a substantial reduction in packaging per product tonne. The new plant and equipment will also facilitate a major reduction in concrete waste, and any waste that is generated will be recycled through the plant.”

Breedon Cement & Products produces cement, aggregates, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete, Welsh slate and specialist concrete and clay products.

Breedon said residential housebuilding and infrastructure spending were continuing to drive volume growth.